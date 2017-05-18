Police: Westport Woman Forges $21,607...

Police: Westport Woman Forges $21,607 In Stolen Checks For Drug Habit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Westport woman stole $21,607 from a town man, forging and cashing 35 of his checks to fuel her drug habit, police said. Jennifer Madrid, 32, of Riverside Avenue, faces 35 counts each of first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and first-degree forgery in the case, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Fri Negrotrocity 3
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Thu Jeezzzz 38
News Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M... Thu America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Thu America Gentleman... 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC