Police: Westport Woman Forges $21,607 In Stolen Checks For Drug Habit
A Westport woman stole $21,607 from a town man, forging and cashing 35 of his checks to fuel her drug habit, police said. Jennifer Madrid, 32, of Riverside Avenue, faces 35 counts each of first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and first-degree forgery in the case, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC