Police: Fairfield Teen DUIed in Westport
A Fairfield teen was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday night, after an officer spotted him driving erratically on Post Road East, police said. Hunter Lutz, 18, of Surrey Lane, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.
