Police: 20 Mailboxes Vandalized, Stolen In Westport
The vandalisms and thefts have occurred during the overnight hours, police said. The mailboxes cost between $100 and $450 to replace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|15 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|17 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man accused of assaulting police off...
|20 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|1 hr
|Gavone
|7
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC