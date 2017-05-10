Planned Saugatuck Shores Power Outage

Planned Saugatuck Shores Power Outage

Westport police advised residents of the Saugatuck Shores area and Canal Road that there will be a planned power outage today between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for approximately three hours while the area is restored to the power grid. The area was put on generator power on Monday as part of the construction of the new Saugatuck Island Bridge.

