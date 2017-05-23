Online Petition Launched To Block Marijuana Dispensaries In Westport
A group named Concerned Parents of Westport is looking to block a proposal that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to set up shop in Westport. The measure has been delayed five times so far, but the Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on it on Thursday.
