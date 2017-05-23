Online Petition Launched To Block Mar...

Online Petition Launched To Block Marijuana Dispensaries In Westport

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

A group named Concerned Parents of Westport is looking to block a proposal that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to set up shop in Westport. The measure has been delayed five times so far, but the Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on it on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Westport, CT

