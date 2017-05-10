On the Market: Westport house tranformed in to modern home
The ranch that was built in 1957 at 8 Side Hill Road was transformed into a spectacular mid-century modern house inside. This rear view of the house doesnA*t begin to hint at its artistic interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|11 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|5 hr
|BPT
|2
|Sorrow and demands at rally for teen shot by po...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|12 hr
|BPT
|6
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|23 hr
|BPT
|3
|Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing
|Wed
|Nixon
|1
|Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC