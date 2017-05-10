Now Westport's Crosswalks Talk
Westport owns only two sets of traffic signals and now both of them talk. New so-called smart traffic lights were recently installed at Myrtle Avenue/Kings Highway North and Main Street and Avery Place at Main Street.
