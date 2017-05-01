Norwalk Woman Reportedly Asked Dad To Move Out Hours Before Murder-Suicide
A man who shot his daughter and then himself in a murder-suicide in Norwalk Sunday night had been living on his daughter's couch for two years before she asked him to move out that day, according to the Hour. A friend of Melissa Wilkinson told the Hour that Mark Wilkinson had been living in his daughter's Wilton Avenue apartment for two years.
