New Look to Playhouse Entrance
Workers today erected a new entrance sign to the Westport Country Playhouse. Kevin Kane, owner of the Darien-based Hung Well Sign company, said the sign, designed by Westport architect Peter Cadoux, will be completed by the weekend.
