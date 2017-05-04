New Canaan Residents Help Raise $720K For Maritime Aquarium

Clay Fowler accepts a Red Apple Award during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks to the 400 guests during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. Dr. Brian Davis, president of The Maritime Aquarium, with Elena Levin of Westport, recipient of the Aquarium's inaugural Red Apple Seedling Award, during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. NEW CANAAN, Conn. - Several New Canaan residents were on hand at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" fundraiser on April 20, which raised more than $720,000 for the aquarium's environmental education programming for students in the tri-state area.

