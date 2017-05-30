Man allegedly violated protective order

Friday May 26 Read more: Westport News

Police said Jonathan Jones was at fault of a car crash near Cross Highway and Weston Road in Westport on the afternoon of May 22. Officers found the 33-year-old had a protective order against him, barring him from contact with the woman who was a passenger in the car at the time, according to police.

