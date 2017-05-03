Letter: BOE Says RTM Vote Investment in Future
This week's vote by the Representative Town Meeting is an investment in the future of our town, our schools, and our children It also sends a strong signal of support to Dr. Palmer, our outstanding new superintendent, and her vision for an academically-thriving, fiscally-disciplined, and kind organization. We'd like to thank the many, many members of the Westport community, including our wonderful students, who were engaged and effective throughout this budget process.
