Legislation would limit online eye exams
People can now use smartphones to arrange non-emergency "visits" with doctors without leaving their homes, and even therapists are making their services available via the Internet. Eye exams are yet another area that's shifting to the virtual world, as many businesses offer eye tests that patients can take online.
