Layla's 'Made With Love' Falafel Plans Late May Opening In Westport
It's May and that means the opening of the new Layla's Falafel in Westport is -- fingers crossed -- less than a month away. J.P. Sakakini, the son of owners Dino and Layla Sakakini, said the new location -- the company's fifth -- will open at the end of May, early June the latest.
