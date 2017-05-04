Layla's 'Made With Love' Falafel Plan...

Layla's 'Made With Love' Falafel Plans Late May Opening In Westport

14 hrs ago

It's May and that means the opening of the new Layla's Falafel in Westport is -- fingers crossed -- less than a month away. J.P. Sakakini, the son of owners Dino and Layla Sakakini, said the new location -- the company's fifth -- will open at the end of May, early June the latest.

Westport, CT

