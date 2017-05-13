Kayaker in distress safely gets back to shore off Long Island Sound in Westport
Westport Police Department received a 911 call on Saturday around 11:55 a.m. from a concerned citizen regarding a kayaker possibly in distress. The caller said that she observed a yellow kayak in the water and a person appeared to be clinging to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|10 min
|Mindless Malloy
|3
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|15 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|15 hr
|lifeisshort
|72
|Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|Sat
|Grape Soda
|9
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|1
|With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC