Kayaker in distress safely gets back ...

Kayaker in distress safely gets back to shore off Long Island Sound in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTNH

Westport Police Department received a 911 call on Saturday around 11:55 a.m. from a concerned citizen regarding a kayaker possibly in distress. The caller said that she observed a yellow kayak in the water and a person appeared to be clinging to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 10 min Mindless Malloy 3
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... 15 hr America Gentleman... 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down 15 hr lifeisshort 72
News Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H... 19 hr BPT 1
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... Sat Grape Soda 9
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... Sat America Gentleman... 1
News With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio... Sat BPT 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC