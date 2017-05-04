Introducing Westport's New Explosives Detection Dog
Westport Police K-9 Office James Loomer today introduces Ambo, 3, a Yellow Lab, as Westport's new explosives detection K-9 at the Westport Dog Festival. At left is Frank Reda, a dog trainer and former Norwalk police officer, who is joining the Westport department, according to Police Chief Foti Koskinas.
