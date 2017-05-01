Imperial Avenue Medical Complex Sells...

Imperial Avenue Medical Complex Sells for $2,650,000

A five-building medical complex at 18-26 Imperial Ave. has changed hands for $2,650,000. The seller was Amalgamated Realty Company, LLC and the buyer was Greens Farms Centre Associates.

