image description

Williams College has announced the winners of the Dr. Herchel Smith Fellowship for graduate study at Cambridge University's Emmanuel College. The 14 seniors awarded the fellowship are Megumi Asada, Osama Brosh, David Burt, Nikolaus Howe, Emily Hoyt, Alexander Kastner, Fernanda Lai, Terrance Mensah, Christian Ruhl, Aaditya Sharma, Vidya Venkatesh, Nathaniel Vilas, Caroline White-Nockleby and Daniel Wong.

