Honoring Our Heritage: 26 Evergreen Ave.
The owner of 26 Evergreen Ave. is the newest recipient of a Westport Historical Society historical plaque. Bob Weingarten , WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to Liz Crawford who has lived in the house since 1996 when she relocated to Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|11 hr
|gboisjo
|5
|Schools worker charged in thefts (May '08)
|12 hr
|Cheaters
|238
|Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC