Honoring Our Heritage: 16 Morningside Drive South

The owner of 16 Morningside Drive South is the newest recipient of a Westport Historical Society historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to longtime Westporter Anne Beers, who has lived in the house since 1976, two years after she relocated to Westport from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

