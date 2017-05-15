Honored With Rotary Community Service Awards
The Westport Rotary Club today honored three Westporters for their service to the community with its Community Service Awards and Honorary Paul Harris Fellowships. They are Sam Gault, president, Gault Family Companies, Gordon Joseloff, former first selectman and fouding publisher-editor of WestportNow.com, and David Waldman, president of David Adam Realty, who has developed numerous buildings in Westport, including the new Bedford Square development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|1 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC