Honored With Rotary Community Service Awards

The Westport Rotary Club today honored three Westporters for their service to the community with its Community Service Awards and Honorary Paul Harris Fellowships. They are Sam Gault, president, Gault Family Companies, Gordon Joseloff, former first selectman and fouding publisher-editor of WestportNow.com, and David Waldman, president of David Adam Realty, who has developed numerous buildings in Westport, including the new Bedford Square development.

