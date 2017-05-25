Get to know... James Branson, firefig...

Get to know... James Branson, firefighter and Navy corpsman

When James Branson left for his first deployment, fellow firefighters threw the U.S. Navy corpsman the best party he'd ever seen - only matched by the party marking his return. The department flew a blue star flag and had their uniform T-shirts made in military green.

