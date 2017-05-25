Get to know... James Branson, firefighter and Navy corpsman
When James Branson left for his first deployment, fellow firefighters threw the U.S. Navy corpsman the best party he'd ever seen - only matched by the party marking his return. The department flew a blue star flag and had their uniform T-shirts made in military green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|This Phartzz
|42
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC