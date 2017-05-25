Garage Fire Blamed on Generator
Westport fire officials today blamed a fire Thursday at 10 Lookout Lane that extensively damaged a garage on a generator running during a power outage. All occupants escaped safely, but there was smoke throughout the house, which firefighters were able to remove with fans, said Assistant Chief Michael Kronick.
