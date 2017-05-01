Gallery @ Pearl Opens
The Pearl at Longshore Restaurant tonight launched the Gallery @ Pearl to showcase local artists. It is curated by Cathy Colgan, who has spent the past decade organizing assorted cultural and art-related events in the downtown Westport area.
