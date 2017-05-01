Gallery @ Pearl Opens

Gallery @ Pearl Opens

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The Pearl at Longshore Restaurant tonight launched the Gallery @ Pearl to showcase local artists. It is curated by Cathy Colgan, who has spent the past decade organizing assorted cultural and art-related events in the downtown Westport area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 6 hr Ashton 86
News Stephen Wright 15 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing 18 hr Mars 4
News Derby teens speak out against father's looming ... 19 hr Snoop 3
News Sisters Fanny, 7, left, and Kelly Huerta, 3, of... 19 hr spytheweb 2
Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09) Tue Snoop 13
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... Tue okimar 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC