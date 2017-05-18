Gallery: Arts Center 'Martini Madness...

Gallery: Arts Center 'Martini Madness' Gala

Scenes from tonight's Westport Arts Center "Martini Madness" gala at the Fairfield County Hunt Club. The gala paid tribute "to the role Westport played during the creative heyday of the 1950s and 1960s, celebrating Westport's distinctive identity as a creative center steeped in a long history of artists, illustrators and creative executives," according to organizers.

