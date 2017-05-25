Friends of Westport Public Art Collections Fundraiser Set for June 8
Friends of the Westport Public Art Collections , Inc. invite the community to attend "Second Story Moonlight," an inaugural fundraising event to support WestPAC and the educational uses of the collection. The event will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Ave, Westport.
