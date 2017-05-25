Friends of Westport Public Art Collec...

Friends of Westport Public Art Collections Fundraiser Set for June 8

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Westport Now

Friends of the Westport Public Art Collections , Inc. invite the community to attend "Second Story Moonlight," an inaugural fundraising event to support WestPAC and the educational uses of the collection. The event will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Ave, Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Housatonic Community College holds Graduation C... 2 hr BPT 1
News Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B... 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) 14 hr This Phartzz 42
News Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday... Thu BPT 1
News Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf... Thu BPT 1
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 8
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at May 26 at 3:44PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC