Four Westport Restaurant Cited for Healthy Menu Options

The Westport-Weston Health District today announced the launch a "Healthy for Life Project" that highlights four Westport restaurants for offering healthier menu options. The effort, with partner health districts in Norwalk and Fairfield, kicks off with a party on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane.

