Four Westport Restaurant Cited for Healthy Menu Options
The Westport-Weston Health District today announced the launch a "Healthy for Life Project" that highlights four Westport restaurants for offering healthier menu options. The effort, with partner health districts in Norwalk and Fairfield, kicks off with a party on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|12 min
|Carnivore
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|5 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC