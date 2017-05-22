Five Saugatuck Rowing Boats Qualify for Youth Nationals
Five boats from Westport's Saugatuck Rowing Club today qualified at USRowing's Northeast Youth Regionals in Worcester, Massachusetts for the USRowing Youth Nationals next month in Sarasota, Florida. Of the five SRC qualifying boats, two earned first-place finishes: the women's varsity youth 8+ and women's varsity youth 4+.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC