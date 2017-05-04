First Selectman Marpe Denounces Racis...

First Selectman Marpe Denounces Racist Fliers Found In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Marpe refers to similar incidents nearly two years in town. In February, white supremacist fliers were found in Norwalk , Weston and Wilton .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story 2 hr BPT 1
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... 2 hr BPT 1
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 15 hr lifeisshort 8
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... 19 hr America Gentleman... 2
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson 21 hr BPT 4
Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09) 23 hr Jose 14
News Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza... 23 hr Jose 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC