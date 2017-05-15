Fired FBI Director Comey Sold Westport Home At A Loss
Oftentimes a house goes up in value when someone famous lives there. But that wasn't the case with the Greens Farms estate of recently fired FBI Director James Comey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|34 min
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|City breaks ground on dock master's building at...
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H...
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC