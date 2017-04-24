Feast Of A Fundraiser: Taste Of Westport Benefits Clasp Homes
It will be soon, as it's almost time for the 13th annual Taste of Westport, an evening of fun and feasting to benefit CLASP Homes, a nonprofit serving individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. This year's festivities run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 4 at The Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road E. Tasty treats for the night will be provided by Amis, Bobby Q's Cue & Co., DaPietro's, El Segundo, Harvest, Matsu Sushi, Pearl At Longshore, Tacos Mexico and more.
