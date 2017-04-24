Feast Of A Fundraiser: Taste Of Westp...

Feast Of A Fundraiser: Taste Of Westport Benefits Clasp Homes

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

It will be soon, as it's almost time for the 13th annual Taste of Westport, an evening of fun and feasting to benefit CLASP Homes, a nonprofit serving individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. This year's festivities run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 4 at The Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road E. Tasty treats for the night will be provided by Amis, Bobby Q's Cue & Co., DaPietro's, El Segundo, Harvest, Matsu Sushi, Pearl At Longshore, Tacos Mexico and more.

