Fairfield Schools Recognized For Quality Music Education

Four Fairfield County school districts were among those honored for their outstanding music education programs by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. The Bethel, Fairfield, Newtown and Westport public school districts were among the 527 school districts recognized nationwide.

