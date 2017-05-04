Enjoying a Taste of Westport

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and wife Mary Ellen tonight stop by the table of Pietro Scotti, owner of Westport's DaPietro's on Riverside Avenue, at the 13th annual Taste of Westport at the Westport Inn. More than 20 Westport area restaurants participated in the benefit event for CLASP Homes of Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.