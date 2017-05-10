Elite Health Services expands Westport facility
Elite Health Services has recently completed a 3,000sqft expansion project at their physical therapy and personal training facility in Westport, CT. Elite Health Services will host a Grand Opening Celebration Event in the newly expanded space located at 162 Kings Highway North on Wednesday, May 31st from 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. The evening will feature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, live music and door prizes from A Dash of Salt Catering, Sound Runner of Fairfield and Lulemon as well as a 90-Minute Running Assessment w/video analysis and signature Kiehl's products.
