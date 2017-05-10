Elite Health Services expands Westpor...

Elite Health Services expands Westport facility

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

Elite Health Services has recently completed a 3,000sqft expansion project at their physical therapy and personal training facility in Westport, CT. Elite Health Services will host a Grand Opening Celebration Event in the newly expanded space located at 162 Kings Highway North on Wednesday, May 31st from 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. The evening will feature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, live music and door prizes from A Dash of Salt Catering, Sound Runner of Fairfield and Lulemon as well as a 90-Minute Running Assessment w/video analysis and signature Kiehl's products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 9 hr BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... 10 hr America Gentleman... 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down 11 hr lifeisshort 72
News Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H... 14 hr BPT 1
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... Sat Grape Soda 9
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... Sat America Gentleman... 1
News With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio... Sat BPT 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC