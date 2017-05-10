Draft policy to allow non-residents to attend Westport schools

School board member Candice Savin asks a question while Vik Muktavaram looks on at the May 8, 2017 Westport Board of Education meeting in Westport, CT. School board member Candice Savin asks a question while Vik Muktavaram looks on at the May 8, 2017 Westport Board of Education meeting in Westport, CT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.