Donations Sought for 'Ceremonies and Celebrations'

"Ceremonies and Celebrations," the Westport Human Services Department's program offering assistance in purchasing new clothing for graduating middle and high school students, is currently underway and seeking donations, officials announced today. "Last year, thanks to the generosity of the Westport community and the schools' PTAs, 34 Westport students were able to purchase new special event clothing for their graduations from middle and high school," said Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.

