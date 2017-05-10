Deborah Murtaugh, center, helps model the classic styles of the 1950s ...
Deborah Murtaugh, center, helps model the classic styles of the 1950s and early 1960s during a vintage fashion show at the Westport Arts Center April 27. The fashion show was in advance of the Mad Men-themed WAC 2017 Gala: Martini Madness to be held at at the Fairfield County Hunt Club on May 20. less Deborah Murtaugh, center, helps model the classic styles of the 1950s and early 1960s during a vintage fashion show at the Westport Arts Center April 27. The fashion show was in advance of the Mad Men-themed ... more Brian Davis, president of The Maritime Aquarium, stands with Elena Levin, of Westport, who received the AquariumA's inaugural Red Apple Seedling Award during The Maritime Aquarium at NorwalkA's A'Cirque de la MerA' gala on April 20. less Brian Davis, president of The Maritime Aquarium, stands with Elena Levin, of Westport, who received the AquariumA's inaugural Red Apple ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|10 hr
|Grape Soda
|9
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio...
|14 hr
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|14 hr
|BPT
|2
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|14 hr
|CuteKitty
|37
|Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC