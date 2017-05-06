Darien man charged with drug possession after Westport K9 car...
Mark Smeland, 23, of Darien, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Westport, Conn. on May 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|5 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|5 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story
|5 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|8
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Sun
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC