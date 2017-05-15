Danbury man charged with two DUIs in one week
Bradford Brown, 50, of Danbury, was charged with operating under the influence and using a motor vehicle without the owner's permission May 12, 2017 in Westport, Conn. Bradford Brown, 50, of Danbury, was charged with operating under the influence and using a motor vehicle without the owner's permission May 12, 2017 in Westport, Conn.
