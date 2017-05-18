Court Documents Reveal More Victims In Danbury-Based Sex Trafficking Ring
More people have come forward claiming that they were victims of a sex trafficking ring run by a Danbury man and a Westport man that targeted disabled men, according to the News Times. William Trefzger of Westport, Robert King of Danbury and Bruce Bemer of Glastonbury, were all arrested in March after police said they ran the sex trafficking ring in which young men with mental health issues were delivered to wealthy clients throughout Connecticut for sex.
