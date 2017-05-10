Comey's Journey to FBI Director Began...

Comey's Journey to FBI Director Began in Westport

The fast-track journey to the FBI director's job for James Comey -- fired late today by President Trump -- began almost four years ago when he was a Westport resident. Jim and Patrice Comey hold hands as "God Bless America" is sung at his October 2013 installation ceremony as FBI director.

