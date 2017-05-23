Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Westport Now

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Westport and area from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Carfax: SUV Involved In Fatal Police Shooting O... 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Cute Kittens: Two Canada Lynx Babies Born At Co... 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark 2 hr America Gentleman... 4
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Tue Gavone 7
News P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration Tue Gavone 5
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Tue kosher nostra 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at May 24 at 9:52PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC