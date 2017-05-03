Coalition Meets on Planning Issues
Members of the Coalition For Westport, a minority party that touts responsible growth as its goal, meet to discuss and formulate policy on forthcoming land use issues, according to a news release. The Planning and Zoning Commission is planning to give an update on the 2017 Plan of Conservation & Development at its next meeting - one of the issues the Coalition considers to be of significant importance to the future of Westport, it said.
