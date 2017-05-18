Can You Help Maddie? Injured Dog Hit By Car Rescued Along I-95 In Westport
The Westport Police Department is seeking information and support for Maddie, an injured dog who found after being hit by a car on I-95 in Westport on Thursday. A concerned citizen found the "sweet female black Staffordshire Terrier or possibly Mastiff mix" between Exits 17 and 18, police said.
