Can You Help Maddie? Injured Dog Hit ...

Can You Help Maddie? Injured Dog Hit By Car Rescued Along I-95 In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

The Westport Police Department is seeking information and support for Maddie, an injured dog who found after being hit by a car on I-95 in Westport on Thursday. A concerned citizen found the "sweet female black Staffordshire Terrier or possibly Mastiff mix" between Exits 17 and 18, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Fri Negrotrocity 3
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) May 18 Jeezzzz 38
News Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M... May 18 America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... May 18 America Gentleman... 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC