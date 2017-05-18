Bridgeport teen charged for driving under the influence of drugs
An accident in Westport earlier this year led to a Bridgeport teen being charged with driving under the influence of cannabis, according to a post from the Westport Police Department Facebook page. On March 16 at 7 a.m., a Westport police officer responded to a call of an accidnet on Easton Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|16 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|20 hr
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Thu
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC