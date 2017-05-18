Bridgeport teen charged for driving u...

Bridgeport teen charged for driving under the influence of drugs

An accident in Westport earlier this year led to a Bridgeport teen being charged with driving under the influence of cannabis, according to a post from the Westport Police Department Facebook page. On March 16 at 7 a.m., a Westport police officer responded to a call of an accidnet on Easton Road.

