Bicycle tour planned, motorists advised to use caution
The Westport Police Department advises all residents and motorists that the 2017 Bloomin Metric Bicycle Tour will be starting at Sherwood Island Connector on Sunday, May 21. This event uses a staggered start but the majority of riders will be on the road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The route for this tour takes riders on multiple roads on the east side of Westport.
