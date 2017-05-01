Beach Emblems Required for Vehicle Entry
Beach emblems were required beginning today for vehicle entry into Westport beaches. At Compo , Parks and Rec employee Austin Miles , said most of the vehicles attempting entry early today had the required emblem.
