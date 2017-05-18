'Angel-Ade' Stands Support Al's Angel...

'Angel-Ade' Stands Support Al's Angels Charity

The fourth annual "Angel-Ade" charity fund drive was underway today with 30 stands offering lemonade throughout Fairfield County to support Westport-based charity Al's Angels. Members of the Staples High School Al's Angels Club volunteered in front of Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. They are: Bridget French, president of the club, Meaghan Johnson, Camryn Radland and Erin French.

