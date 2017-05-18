'Angel-Ade' Stands Support Al's Angels Charity
The fourth annual "Angel-Ade" charity fund drive was underway today with 30 stands offering lemonade throughout Fairfield County to support Westport-based charity Al's Angels. Members of the Staples High School Al's Angels Club volunteered in front of Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. They are: Bridget French, president of the club, Meaghan Johnson, Camryn Radland and Erin French.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Fri
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC