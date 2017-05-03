An Educational Plea from a 7-Year-Old
Among those addressing the Representative Town Meeting tonight as it considered restoration of $390,000 to the education budget was Nakul Sethi, 7, a Long Lots Elementary School first grader. "Please restore the budget so I can have a good education in Westport," he said.
