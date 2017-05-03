An Educational Plea from a 7-Year-Old

An Educational Plea from a 7-Year-Old

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Among those addressing the Representative Town Meeting tonight as it considered restoration of $390,000 to the education budget was Nakul Sethi, 7, a Long Lots Elementary School first grader. "Please restore the budget so I can have a good education in Westport," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut 40 min BPT 1
News Stephen Wright 44 min BPT 2
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... 1 hr BPT 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down 2 hr arod 70
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 10 hr Ashton 86
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing 23 hr Mars 4
News Derby teens speak out against father's looming ... Tue Snoop 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC