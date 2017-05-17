American Housewife Star Meg Donnelly on Sitcoms, Singing, and (a Lack of) Siblings
In its first season, American Housewife kept viewers laughing with the far-from-perfect Otto family's attempts at being, well, perfect. While the neighbors in their Westport, Connecticut, town live seemingly flawless suburban lives, Katy Otto faces a constant struggle when it comes to keeping her husband and three kids in line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InStyle.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Carnivore
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|11 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC